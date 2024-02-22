England has announced their playing XI for the fourth Test match against India which will be played in Ranchi from February 23. England have made a couple of changes in their squad for the 4th Test match. Shoaib Bashir has made a comeback to the squad for the fourth Test. Mark Wood has been ruled out for the 4th Test. Ollie Robinson has made his place instead of Mark Wood. England will surely have to win this match to stay in the series. India vs England 4th Test 2024 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H, and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs ENG Cricket Match in Ranchi.

England Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (C), Ben Foakes, Tom Hartley, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson, Shoaib Bashir

England Playing XI for the fourth Test in Ranchi!

We have named our XI for the fourth Test in Ranchi! 🏏 👇 🇮🇳 #INDvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #EnglandCricket — England Cricket (@englandcricket) February 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)