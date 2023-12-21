When Keshav Maharaj played for South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the picture of OM written behind his bat went viral amongst fans. Maharaj is a devoted Hindu despite having his origins in South Africa and fans love that he has not forgotten his roots. As he comes on to bat during the IND vs SA 3rd T20I at Boland Park, DJ plays the 'Ram Siya Ram' song in the stadium. Wicketkeeper and Indian captain KL Rahul asked him "Keshav bhai, every time you come, they play this song". 'Om' Spotted On South African Cricketer Kesav Maharaj's Bat During SA vs NED ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match, Picture Goes Viral!

KL Rahul and Keshav Maharaj Conversation Video

Hahahahha....Rahul- "Keshav bhai, every time you come, they play this song (Ram Siya Ram) 🤍🤍🤍 pic.twitter.com/79NtNEbomk — tea_addict 🇮🇳 (@on_drive23) December 21, 2023

KL Rahul Asks Keshav Maharaj Why DJ Plays 'Ram Siya Ram' On His Arrival

KL Rahul - Every time you come to bat, they play the Ram Siya Ram song. Keshav Maharaj - Ya...!!! pic.twitter.com/ldLDlmxRV4 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)