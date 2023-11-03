Former Pakistan cricketer Hasan Raza has alleged that the International Cricket Council (ICC) or Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have been handing different balls to Team India in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 so far. India's bowling attack has been one of the best in CWC 2023 so far, with both pacers and spinners regularly troubling opposition batters. After India bowled out Sri Lanka for just 55 to win by 302 runs, Raza, appearing in a TV show levelled this serious allegation that the Indian team is being provided with different balls when they get to bowl in CWC 2023 matches. He also stated that many 'close' DRS calls have gone in favour of India. Mohammed Shami Becomes First Player To Take Four Wickets or More on Seven Occasions in Cricket World Cup History, Achieves Feat During IND vs SL CWC 2023 Match.

ICC Might Give Different Ball to Indian Bowlers thats why they are Getting Seam and Swing More Than Others.Ex Test Cricketer Hasan Raza.#CWC23 #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/7KCQoaz0Qs — Hasnain Liaquat (@iHasnainLiaquat) November 2, 2023

