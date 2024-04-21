In an important match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) one event that caught fans eyes was Faf Du Plessis’ reply during the coin toss. The broadcaster zoomed on the coin for ‘toss result’. Faf du Plessis who was at the receiving end of the ‘rumored Toss fix’ during MI vs RCB match at the Wankhede Stadium. Broadcasters started zooming on the coin after the RCB vs SRH match where Faf gestured how the match referee announced the toss result after picking up the coin. Remembering all the events, du Plessis couldn’t control his smile, RCB won the toss and chose to bowl against KKR in match number 36 of IPL 2024. IPL 2024: Varun Aaron Tells His Former Team Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Says ‘You Cannot Always Rely on Virat Kohli’.

Faf du Plessis Gives Cheeky Smile During KKR vs RCB Toss

🚨 Toss Update 🚨 Royal Challenge Bengaluru win the toss and elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders. Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/hB6cFsk9TT#TATAIPL | #KKRvRCB pic.twitter.com/zHursZllCj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)