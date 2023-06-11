Another heartbreak for fans in India as they have lost yet another ICC trophy final to Australia by a big margin of 209 runs at the Oval in the World Test Championship. They were behind in the game from Day 1 as they struggled in both their batting and bowling departments. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a tweet congratulating Australia but in his tweet he questioned the decision of leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin and pointed it as a major reason for the loss. Virender Sehwag, another former cricketer followed it with another tweet with a similar message. ‘Suddenly All the Padosis…’ Irfan Pathan Takes Dig at Pakistan Fans After India’s WTC 2023 Final Loss Against Australia.

Sachin Tendulkar Points Out Possible Reason For India's Loss

Virender Sehwag Pointing Out the Same

