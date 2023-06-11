Another heartbreak for fans in India as they have lost yet another ICC trophy final to Australia by a big margin of 209 runs at the Oval in the World Test Championship. They were behind in the game from Day 1 as they struggled in both their batting and bowling departments. Cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a tweet congratulating Australia but in his tweet he questioned the decision of leaving out Ravichandran Ashwin and pointed it as a major reason for the loss. Virender Sehwag, another former cricketer followed it with another tweet with a similar message. ‘Suddenly All the Padosis…’ Irfan Pathan Takes Dig at Pakistan Fans After India’s WTC 2023 Final Loss Against Australia.

Sachin Tendulkar Points Out Possible Reason For India's Loss

Congratulations to Team Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. @stevesmith49 and @travishead34 set a solid foundation on Day one itself to tilt the game in their favour. India had to bat big in the first innings to stay in the game, but they couldn’t. There were some good moments… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 11, 2023

Virender Sehwag Pointing Out the Same

Congratulations to Australia on winning the #WTCFinal. They are the deserved winners. India lost it in their minds when they decided to exclude Ashwin against a left-handed heavy attack. Plus the top order needed to bat better. Need to have better mindset and approach to win… — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)