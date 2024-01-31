Virat Kohli opted out of the first two Test matches of the India vs England five-match Test series due to uncited personal reasons. Although the real reasons for the leave remain unconfirmed, news started circulating in social media claiming that his opting out was due to concerns about his mother’s health. Virat Kohli’s brother Vikas Kohli shared a post on Instagram rubbishing the claims and requested to not share such information without proper information. ‘Virat Kohli Spat on Me’, Former South Africa Test Cricketer Dean Elgar Reveals Shocking Incident.

Virat Kohli's Brother Vikas Kohli Refutes False Claims On Social Media

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vikas Kohli (@vk0681)

