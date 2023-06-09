As Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur stitch up a very crucial 109 run partnership together to get team India out of trouble against Australia in the World Test Championship 2023, a fan comes up with an unique poster in the stands of the Oval. The placard read 'RAHane + shardUL= The Wall'. The broadcasting camera also takes a focus on Indian cricket team Rahul Dravid in the balcony at the same time. IND vs AUS Live Score Updates ICC WTC 2023 Final Day 3.

Fan Draws Parallel Between Rahul Dravid and Ajinkya Rahane-Shardul Thakur's Partnership

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)