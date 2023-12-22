A fan took to social media to share a video of dirty seats at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, during the India Women vs Australia Women Test match. The video, which has gone viral, shows the seats on one side of the stand filled with bird poop. While sharing the video, the fan wrote, "The condition of the seats where we were made to sit forcibly by the MCA!" This is however, nothing new in Indian cricket with fans earlier revealing the deplorable condition of seats in different stadiums during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 that was held from October to November this year. Unbelievable! Bowler Amelia Kerr Drops Catch Which Results in Run Out At Non-Striker's End During Women's Super Smash 2023-24 Match (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

The condition of the seats where we were made to sit forcibly by the MCA!#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/FW6YcASC95 — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) December 22, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)