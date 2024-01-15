A fan was seen running away with the ball after it landed outside the stadium courtesy of Fakhar Zaman's massive six, during the New Zealand vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2024 in Hamilton. This incident happened in the seventh over of the match when the first ball of the over bowled by Ben Sears was sent flying over the leg-side fence by Zaman. The ball landed on the road outside the Seddon Park and a fan was seen picking it up and running away with it. The video of this incident went viral on social media. 'Khamosh Rahe, Khelne De' Angry Iftikhar Ahmed Responds After Spectator Calls Him 'Chachu' During NZ vs PAK 2nd T20I 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Ben Sears to Fakhar Zaman, SIX, six 6⃣ 🎈 pace off and pitched up, Fakhar picks that up and launches it high into the night sky on the flick. Beyond deep backward square leg and out of the ground. Six to end the power play 🅱️🔰#PAKvsNZ #BabarAzam𓃵 #NZvsPAK pic.twitter.com/VSxTykqh3u — Malik Idrees Rehman (@Malik_Rehman56) January 14, 2024

