The craze for cricket in Nepal is unreal! In the past, fans have thronged the stadiums in huge numbers to watch their national team in action and despite there being a seat available or not, the cricket-crazy fans find a way to get a proper view of the action. In one such incident, a fan was spotted lying on a tree branch next to adjacent to the TU Cricket Ground in Kirtipur as he watched the action unfold between the Nepal vs Namibia ICC World Cup League 2 match. In a video that has gone viral online, the fan was seen relaxing on the tree branch and showed a victory sign as the camera panned towards him during the game. He was also seen sitting up and clapping for his team. Unfortunately, Nepal lost the match by two wickets. Nepal Fans Clean Up TU Cricket Ground After NEP vs CAN 1st ODI 2024, Pic Goes Viral.

Fan Watches NEP vs NAM Match While Lying on Tree Branch

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)