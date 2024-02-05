PSL franchise Islamabad United have dropped their new kits for the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League and it has garnered a lot of attention. While a section of fans were pleased to see the new kits, others spotted eerie similarities between its design and that of football kits. The former PSL champions released three kits for PSL 2024 and fans pointed out that two out of these jerseys had their designs copied from football jerseys. Subsequently, many shared pics of the 'Red Hot-Alternate' Islamabad United jersey and the RB Leipzig jersey with both looking strikingly similar. Fans also found that the 'Red Hot-Bold' kit resembled that of a PSG kit designed by a youngster. See some reactions. PSL 2024 Schedule Announced: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Match to Kickstart Tournament on February 17, Final on March 18.

Islamabad United Launch New Jerseys for PSL 2024

'Give Credit'

At least give the young designer @danyi_lukas some credit for essentially stealing his FIFA 20 Volta Kit design. https://t.co/AOFzJDkIpM pic.twitter.com/ORr56wMmXI — Prince 🇮🇪🇵🇰🇦🇫 (@AzzyShahzzy) February 4, 2024

'Taken From Google'

creativity gayi bhar mein😂🫵 hum to google se design uthayen ge https://t.co/2Eeh3gGH9s pic.twitter.com/cNtX1dAKlU — F A I Z I 🇵🇸 (@uffffaizi) February 4, 2024

Similarity With RB Leipzig Kit

Thori changing hee kr laata bhai etna be kia copy krna#HBLPSL9 https://t.co/krErh7TLBD pic.twitter.com/xatiEATZex — Ali Nawaz (@Alimnawaz4) February 4, 2024

'Too Much'

Strikingly Similar

