Was the toss rigged during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match in IPL 2024 on April 11? Fans have claimed that alleged match referee Javagal Srinath turned the coin after it had been flipped to check heads or tails. Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, flipped the coin, and it landed at a distance. Srinath, the match referee,, then checked if it was heads or tails. Fans have claimed that the toss was rigged while accusing Srinath of 'turning the coin'. See some reactions below. Mumbai Indians Defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by Seven Wickets in IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav Star As MI Bag Demolishing Victory Over RCB.

Video of Toss in MI vs RCB IPL 2024 Match

'Toss Rigged?'

'Why They Are Not Showing Coin on the Camera?'

Why they are not showing the coin on the camera 🚶 https://t.co/6vpguK1Chl — Reiss (@ReissAFC) April 12, 2024

'He Really Flipped It'

'Things Could've Been Much Different'

RCB is weaker than any team in the current IPL season and that’s a given, especially the bowling unit. But for three magnitude of the game, the toss is game changer given the conditions. Batting got easier as the game went on, due settling in. Things could’ve been much different. https://t.co/UFiTmF35yA — Roshan Balaram (@RoshanBalaram) April 12, 2024

'Shady'

Why does yesterday's match look so shady. https://t.co/Uweg8aWwMx — @Ravi.ninja (@Adarshisalive) April 12, 2024

'Don't Want To Be Negative'

Don't want to be negative but looks like he flipped the coin but what if at the initial moment what he saw and he said it to the captain then flipped https://t.co/6GD2us06r4 — Logu Eswar (@Imlogesh1) April 12, 2024

