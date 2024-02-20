Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma announced on social media, that they have welcomed their baby boy 'Akaay'. This is the second child of the popular couple, who had earlier given birth to their daughter Vamika in 2021. "With abundant happiness and our hearts full of love, we are pleased to inform everyone that on 15th February, we welcomed our baby boy Akaay," a part of their post on social media, read. The couple also requested privacy at this time. As soon as the announcement was made on social media, fans showered their wishes as they congratulated the couple. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli Name Their Baby Boy Akaay – Know What It Means!

'Virat Junior Is Here'

'All Hail the Prince'

'Spreading Happiness Even When He is Not Playing'

Virat is spreading happiness across the country even when He is not playing. There is a collective joy on the timeline while scrolling. Everyone is literally happy right now. No other cricketer can ever achieve this. Kohli is some next level phenomenon, man. https://t.co/XTSq3SBUaR — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) February 20, 2024

'Many Congratulations'

Many congratulations to #ViratKohli and #AnushkaSharma for getting blessed with a baby boy. Akaay ❤ https://t.co/bace0CHGrn — Ileana D'Cruz (@IleanaOfficiall) February 20, 2024

Congrats Virushka!

'Welcome to the World'

Fan Congratulates Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma

All the love and happiness to Virat and his family. Whatever Akaay wants to do, I wish he would be like his father in passion, nature, and mentality. Feels like mere ghar m bhatija hua h, boht khushi hori h. #Akaay 🧿 https://t.co/mlvM5yViHO — Nikhil Gupta (@Nikhilgupta1104) February 20, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)