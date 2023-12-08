Young cricket fans broke down in tears after they were unable to meet their idols Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues after the IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I, which took place at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on December 6. In a video uploaded by Female Cricket on social media, the fans were seen expressing their admiration for Harmanpreet and Jemimah and one of them even had a poster made for the Indian captain. But unfortunately, they were denied to meet the cricket stars. The video featured the fans asking for autographs from the star cricketers and one of them broke down in the process. Her friends too got emotional, seeing her reaction. The video has gone viral. Shreyanka Patil Takes Her First International Wicket, Dismisses England Captain Heather Knight to Achieve Feat During IND-W vs ENG-W 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

Young cricket fans in tears after being denied to meet their idols Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues 🥹💔#CricketTwitter #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/l75rqNSBiO — Female Cricket (@imfemalecricket) December 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)