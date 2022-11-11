Following India's shambolic 10-wicket defeat to England head coach Rahul Dravid attended the customary press conference. There is no hard and fast rule that a team captain should face the press after a win or defeat. However, fans have questioned Indian captain Rohit Sharma's absence from the presser. Many fans took to Twitter and expressed their opinions. One of the Twitter users even compared Rohit to Virat Kohli and highlighted the fact how the latter would attend the press conference even after a major defeat. India, on Thursday, lost to England in the semifinal and failed to qualify for the final.

No Press Conference?

Virat Kohli always had guts to face media not only in success but even in setbacks, unlike "new era captain" who sent Virat Kohli & Rahul Dravid after losing against Pak & SF vs ENG yesterday. pic.twitter.com/J58x52kXZl — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) November 11, 2022

No Address to Fans

In press conference, Rohit Sharma didn't address his fans. Just said, it was not our day? Is that enough to console 1.3 billion or more fans in india? Shame on your captain. #T20WorldCup — Gyaani-Cricketer 🇮🇳 (@GyaaniCricketer) November 11, 2022

Rohit Absent

Did he?

FYI: @ImRo45 wanted to come for the Press Conference but Rahul Dravid insisted on going and take the blame — Abhishek Mahajan (@Imabhimahajan) November 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)