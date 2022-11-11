Following India's shambolic 10-wicket defeat to England head coach Rahul Dravid attended the customary press conference. There is no hard and fast rule that a team captain should face the press after a win or defeat. However, fans have questioned Indian captain Rohit Sharma's absence from the presser. Many fans took to Twitter and expressed their opinions. One of the Twitter users even compared Rohit to Virat Kohli and highlighted the fact how the latter would attend the press conference even after a major defeat. India, on Thursday, lost to England in the semifinal and failed to qualify for the final.

