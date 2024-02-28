BCCI - Cricket's premier administrative body in the country announced the annual retainerships for 2023-24 on Wednesday. Many players retained their positions in the category while Mohamed Shami and Siraj levelled up to Category A. But fans were surprised to see the omission of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the list. BCCI just mentioned that “Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations”. Connecting the exclusion with the players’ reluctance to play in domestic cricket, fans posted mixed reactions to the decision. BCCI Excludes Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan From New Annual Player Contract List for 2023-24 Season; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Retain A+ Category.

