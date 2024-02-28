BCCI - Cricket's premier administrative body in the country announced the annual retainerships for 2023-24 on Wednesday. Many players retained their positions in the category while Mohamed Shami and Siraj levelled up to Category A. But fans were surprised to see the omission of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the list. BCCI just mentioned that “Please note that Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan were not considered for the annual contracts in this round of recommendations”. Connecting the exclusion with the players’ reluctance to play in domestic cricket, fans posted mixed reactions to the decision. BCCI Excludes Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan From New Annual Player Contract List for 2023-24 Season; Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja Retain A+ Category.

BCCI’s Post for Annual Player Retainer List For 2023-24

Additionally, athletes who meet the criteria of playing a minimum of 3 Tests or 8 ODIs or 10 T20Is within the specified period will automatically be included in Grade C on a pro-rata basis. For more details, click the link below 👇👇https://t.co/IzRjzUUdel #TeamIndia — BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2024

Fans Reactions

'BCCI was serious about Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan skipping matches'

BCCI was serious about Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan skipping matches at their convenience, and look what is the result of it. NO Central Contracts for both of them, As rightly said by Rohit Sharma, those who have hunger will get chances and BCCI'S contracts#IndianCricket — 🇮🇳Kushagra (@BabaKushagra) February 28, 2024

Slamming the Decision as Weird

Agreed. I am not an Iyer fanboy, but this is a weird decision. https://t.co/ZkE18XRioC — TUSHAR 🏏 (@mainlycricket) February 28, 2024

Concluding Decision as Wrong Team Managament

The captain takes an indirect dig at Shreyas and Ishan at the presser. Barely months after the WC, BCCI removes the first Indian MO bat to tally 500+ runs in a single WC from its central contracts list. Ishan took a mental health break. Summarises everything that's wrong with… — Sudharshan R (@rsudharshan95) February 28, 2024

'Significant development'

Significant development. Specific mention of Ishan,Shreyas exclusion, emphasize on playing domestic. Fast bowling contract is welcome move. Would have liked same for spinners. No pujara Rahane is a sign. #CricketTwitter #BCCI @NorthStandGang @AMP86793444 @joybhattacharj — Cricket Vibes_Arjav (@IamArjav) February 28, 2024

Labelling the Decision as 'Sad'

Shreyas Iyer. One of the best performers in the world cup, now he's out of the BCCI’s Central Contract. Yes, you can keep him out of test cricket, but the way he's played since he came back from injury is something you shouldn't ignore. Sad. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) February 28, 2024

