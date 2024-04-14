Fans React After West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Handed Debut By Lucknow Super Giants During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match at Eden Gardens

Shamar Joseph Excitest Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was handed over the debut cap in the Indian Premier League 2024 in the KKR vs LSG match for the Lucknow Super Giants. Socially Team Latestly |

Will be eager to see how he bowls in the #IPL 💥 #LSGvsKKR #KKRvsLSG https://t.co/Ax1E3YFlEW

The Lucknow Super Giants handed over Indian Premier League debut to West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ahead of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match. Joseph garnered headlines during the AUS vs WI 2024 Test series wherein he picked up a seven-wicket haul during the fourth innings of the Gabba Test. He helped West Indies win the clash by eight runs. The fans on social media came up with different reactions out of which some of them are mentioned below: Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason

Guyana Express

Fiery Shamar Joseph

LSG playing the fiery #ShamarJoseph today. Watch out for him. #KKRvsLSG — Nimit (@nimitarora1991) April 14, 2024

Interesting Change

Shamar Joseph Exciting Talent

Shamar Joseph Exciting Talent 🌟 — Satish Mishra 🇮🇳 (@SATISHMISH78) April 14, 2024

Go Well Young Man

The Cyclone Man

Shamar Joseph the cyclone man will wear his home coloured jersey with half westindian bro Krunal pandya. — Jaammii.. (@Jaammiing) April 14, 2024

