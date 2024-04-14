Fans React After West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Handed Debut By Lucknow Super Giants During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match at Eden Gardens

West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was handed over the debut cap in the Indian Premier League 2024 in the KKR vs LSG match for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 14, 2024 03:31 PM IST

The Lucknow Super Giants handed over Indian Premier League debut to West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ahead of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match. Joseph garnered headlines during the AUS vs WI 2024 Test series wherein he picked up a seven-wicket haul during the fourth innings of the Gabba Test. He helped West Indies win the clash by eight runs. The fans on social media came up with different reactions out of which some of them are mentioned below: Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason

Guyana Express

Fiery Shamar Joseph

Interesting Change

Shamar Joseph Excitest Indies pacer Shamar Joseph was handed over the debut cap in the Indian Premier League 2024 in the KKR vs LSG match for the Lucknow Super Giants.

Socially Team Latestly| Apr 14, 2024 03:31 PM IST

The Lucknow Super Giants handed over Indian Premier League debut to West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ahead of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match. Joseph garnered headlines during the AUS vs WI 2024 Test series wherein he picked up a seven-wicket haul during the fourth innings of the Gabba Test. He helped West Indies win the clash by eight runs. The fans on social media came up with different reactions out of which some of them are mentioned below: Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason

Guyana Express

Fiery Shamar Joseph

Interesting Change

Shamar Joseph Exciting Talent

Go Well Young Man

The  Cyclone Man

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
2024 Indian Premier League Indian Premier League 2024 IPL 2024 KKR vs LSG Lucknow Super Giants Shamar Joseph West Indies National Cricket Team
You might also like
How to Watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Match
Cricket

How to Watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Match
You might also like
How to Watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Match
Cricket

How to Watch KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants Indian Premier League Match
Real Clasico? Rajasthan Royals Share 'WhatsApp Forwards' Of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Morphed Pics in RR and PBKS IPL 2024 Jerseys, Picture Goes Viral
Cricket

Real Clasico? Rajasthan Royals Share 'WhatsApp Forwards' Of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's Morphed Pics in RR and PBKS IPL 2024 Jerseys, Picture Goes Viral
IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Arriving In Kolkata With AbRam, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Ahead of KKR's Match Against LSG (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

IPL 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Spotted Arriving In Kolkata With AbRam, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday Ahead of KKR's Match Against LSG (Watch Videos)
Gautam Gambhir Extends Greetings of 'Shubho Noboborsho', Offers Journalists Attending Press Conference Sweets Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 (Watch Video)
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir Extends Greetings of 'Shubho Noboborsho', Offers Journalists Attending Press Conference Sweets Ahead of KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
MI vs CSK
100K+ searches
BJP Manifesto 2024
50K+ searches
Barcelona
50K+ searches
Salman Khan
50K+ searches
BJP Manifesto
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
MI vs CSK
100K+ searches
BJP Manifesto 2024
50K+ searches
Barcelona
50K+ searches
Salman Khan
50K+ searches
BJP Manifesto
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma