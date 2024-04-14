Fans React After West Indies Pacer Shamar Joseph Handed Debut By Lucknow Super Giants During KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 Match at Eden Gardens

The Lucknow Super Giants handed over Indian Premier League debut to West Indies pacer Shamar Joseph ahead of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match. Joseph garnered headlines during the AUS vs WI 2024 Test series wherein he picked up a seven-wicket haul during the fourth innings of the Gabba Test. He helped West Indies win the clash by eight runs. The fans on social media came up with different reactions out of which some of them are mentioned below: Why Are Lucknow Super Giants Wearing Green and Maroon Jersey Against KKR in IPL 2024 Match? Know Reason
Guyana Express
The Guyana express pacer, Shamar Joseph makes his IPL debut for Lucknow Super Giants today. 💥💥🌟#ShamarJoseph #KKRvLSG #LSGvsKKR #IPL2024 #TATAIPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Gb7cdSj5bz
— Saabir Zafar (@Saabir_Saabu01) April 14, 2024
Fiery Shamar Joseph
LSG playing the fiery #ShamarJoseph today. Watch out for him. #KKRvsLSG
— Nimit (@nimitarora1991) April 14, 2024
Interesting Change
#ShamarJoseph is an interesting change by #LSG tbh!!
Will be eager to see how he bowls in the #IPL 💥#LSGvsKKR #KKRvsLSG https://t.co/Ax1E3YFlEW
— Dr. Shreya (@daacsaabh) April 14, 2024
