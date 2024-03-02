Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are celebrating their pre-wedding ceremony which commenced from March 1. Several star cricketers arrived at the pre-wedding ceremony including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya. Rohit is the only one among the players involved in the India vs England Test series who attended the wedding ceremony. He got the opportunity as there is a big gap between the fourth and fifth Test against England. Some fans speculate that BCCI has kept the gap between the two Tests considering Anant Ambani's pre-wedding ceremony and shared their thoughts on social media. MS Dhoni, Wife Sakshi Exude Elegance As They Twin in Black at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Pre-Wedding Bash (See Pic).

'Silly Me'

Silly me. I was wondering why there was a 10-day gap between the 4th and 5th test. https://t.co/djt3vb6AFL — Ramesh Srivats (@rameshsrivats) March 2, 2024

Fan Questions The Long Gap

9 days gap between 4th and 5th test due to Ambani's wedding ? — Poornama🏏 (@iam_poor9) March 2, 2024

So This Is the Reason?

So Indian Cricket team had a 10 day gap between the 4th and 5th test match with England so that players could attend Ambani ji son's pre- wedding, right? — Vats (@VatsMusings) March 2, 2024

Well It Makes Sense Now

I thought the gap between 4th test and 5th test didn’t make much sense Well it does now — Ashhhhhhhh | DCftw (@ashhhh_17_dcftw) March 1, 2024

Another Fan Questioning the Long Gap

The huge gap between the 4th and 5th test matches now makes sense. https://t.co/lVVmM162YT — Johnny Gaddar (@soyabeanchapp) March 1, 2024

'Ambani's Wedding is the Reason'

How many of you know that Ambani's wedding is the reason why there is a big gap between the 4th & 5th test.. — S. (@KOHLIdeGOAT) March 1, 2024

