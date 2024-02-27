Cricket has always seen lookalikes of famous names of the game. Be it MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to overseas cricketers like Sunil Narine, all have fans enacting them by mimicking their looks. This time fans find something new as they spot an Umpire Parashar Joshi having eerie resemblance with cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Parashar was officiating in the WPL 2024 match between RCB-W vs GG-W and his picture went viral on social media. Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux Star As RCB-W Extend Winning Streak With 8-Wicket Victory Over GG-W in WPL 2024 Match.
Shreyas Iyer Back in Action
Shreyas Iyer back in action as Umpire.#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/68ZDqlJwde
— Mustafa (@mustafamasood23) February 27, 2024
Umpire Resembles Shreyas Iyer
I AM REALLY CONFUSED SHREYAS IYER RESEMBLES THIS UMPIRE OR THE UMPIRE RESEMBLES SHREYAS IYER 🤣🤣😂👌🏼...!!!#RohitSharma #INDvsENG #INDvENG #CricketTwitter #DhruvJurel #ViratKohli #DhruvRathee #WPL2024 #RCBvGG #ShreyasIyer #HanumaVihari #TATAWPL2024 pic.twitter.com/Gz1bBWLxrq
— Arpita Singhal (@Arpita_singhal2) February 27, 2024
Funny One
Umpire looks like Raat bhr paani mai bhigo ke rkha hua Shreyas Iyer 😭 pic.twitter.com/GmmtOCzryR
— SURBHI SHARMA Bhai 🇮🇳 (@Imsurbhis) February 27, 2024
A Shocked Fan
Umpire Parashar Joshi resembles Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/Q3xLcRAcph
— Tanish Aggarwal (@TAggarwal8989) February 27, 2024
Another One Spot the Similarity
Umpire Parashar Joshi Looks Like Shreyas Iyer.#WPL2024 pic.twitter.com/LAUp1QKUCG
— Cricholics (@WeCrickholics) February 27, 2024
