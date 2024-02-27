Cricket has always seen lookalikes of famous names of the game. Be it MS Dhoni, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli to overseas cricketers like Sunil Narine, all have fans enacting them by mimicking their looks. This time fans find something new as they spot an Umpire Parashar Joshi having eerie resemblance with cricketer Shreyas Iyer. Parashar was officiating in the WPL 2024 match between RCB-W vs GG-W and his picture went viral on social media. Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Molineux Star As RCB-W Extend Winning Streak With 8-Wicket Victory Over GG-W in WPL 2024 Match.

Shreyas Iyer Back in Action

Umpire Resembles Shreyas Iyer

Funny One

Umpire looks like Raat bhr paani mai bhigo ke rkha hua Shreyas Iyer 😭 pic.twitter.com/GmmtOCzryR — SURBHI SHARMA Bhai 🇮🇳 (@Imsurbhis) February 27, 2024

A Shocked Fan

Umpire Parashar Joshi resembles Shreyas Iyer. pic.twitter.com/Q3xLcRAcph — Tanish Aggarwal (@TAggarwal8989) February 27, 2024

Another One Spot the Similarity

