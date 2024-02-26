India are nearing a big win over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi with the side not many runs away from chasing down a 192-run target in the fourth innings. But surprisingly, Google's win probability showed England having a greater chance for victory in the Ranchi Test, despite clearly being on the back foot. This was quickly spotted by fans who took to social media to share screenshots of Google's win probability and react to the same. For the record, India had ended Day 4 with 40/0 in the chase of 192 runs and it was always going to be tough for England to restrict this batting line-up.

'Other Way Around'

'Makes Any Sense'

How does this win probability make any sense? #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/t8SHsQQezy — Arvinder Singh (@am_arvinder) February 26, 2024

'Win Probability is Messed Up'

Win Probability is messed up India require 27 runs with 5 wickets in hand and yet win probability is showing 0.1% pic.twitter.com/PjuS1ulPb6 — All Out For No Loss (@RoodyThoughts) February 26, 2024

'How Do You Calculate Google?'

Fans Calls for Google to Make Changes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)