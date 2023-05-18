SRH co-owner Kavya Maran didn't have a lot of opportunities to be happy this season. Even when she has found reason to be happy, it turned to sadness in no times as the team underperformed. Finally, after a long break, fans spot smile on her face back again as Heinrich Klaasen scores his maiden IPL century at Hyderabad against RCB in just 49 deliveries. Kavya, who went ecstatic after the century, had her happy reactions go viral on social media.

Smile Back On Kavya Maran’s Face

SRH owner Kavya Maran is happy by performance of Klassen. A great knock indeed!#RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/Bj8U1I1CeB — Atul Tiwari (@iTiwariAtul) May 18, 2023

Kavya Ji Impressed

Kavya ji Impressed by Klassen Century..!! 😍 Klaasen be like : Aur kya zindagi mai 😝#SRHvsRCB pic.twitter.com/pzkAcbsb84 — KBDian (@illogical_37) May 18, 2023

Kavya Maran Happy

Finally

Rare Phenomenon

🏏 Breaking News! 📣 Henrich Klaasen hits a ton and guess what? We've spotted a rare phenomenon - Kavya Maran smiling at a #SRH match! 😲 Well, who can blame her? When Klaasen's on fire, even the Sunrisers rise to the occasion! 🔥 #IPL2023 #KlaasenCentury #KavyaSmiles — Vishal Purohit (@vishalp2000) May 18, 2023

Kavya Marana Smiling

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)