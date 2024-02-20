Hardik Pandya is seemingly leaving no stone unturned as he is gearing up for IPL 2024. The Mumbai Indians captain took to Instagram to share a video where he was seen engaging in a bit of stretching besides working on perfecting his fielding skills. The star all-rounder has regularly posted updates about his fitness as he gets set to lead Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024. Pandya has been out of action since October when he suffered an ankle injury during the ICC World Cup and was subsequently sidelined. 'Back At It' Hardik Pandya Returns to Batting Practice Following Injury Recovery, Shares Glimpses On Social Media (Watch Video).

Hardik Pandya Trains Hard of IPL 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

