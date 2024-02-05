Jasprit Bumrah put up a sensational performance with the ball in the India vs England second Test at Visakhapatnam. After picking up a six-wicket haul in the first innings, he picked a three-wicket haul in the second innings, one of them included a spectacular yorker to Ollie Pope, shattering his stumps. After the match, Bumrah admitted the first ball he learned as a youngster was the yorker. He also admitted seeing the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Zaheer Khan and learning from them. Ben Stokes’ Jaw-Dropping Reaction After James Anderson Plays Perfect On-drive During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 Goes Viral!

Jasprit Bumrah Opens Up After Being Adjudged Player of the Match

Bumrah said "As a youngster, the first delivery I learned was Yorker - had seen the legends of the game like Waqar, Wasim and Zaheer Khan". pic.twitter.com/qj1giTe6FD — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) February 5, 2024

