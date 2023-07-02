A lot of controversy has been triggered after Alex Carey caught Jonny Bairstow off-guard and sneaked away a run-out dismissal during Day 5 of Ashes 2023 2nd Test. Australia managed to secure a victory in the game and when Ben Stokes, who played a memorable innings of 155 runs in the game, asked whether he would opt for such a method, he said "Would I want to win a game in that manner? For me the answer is no.” While speaking to BBC he also added, “I think if the shoe was on other foot I’d have had to have a deep think about the spirit of the game."

Ben Stokes Reveals Whether He Would Opt For the Same Method Taken By Alex Carey

“I think if the shoe was on other foot I’d have had to have a deep think about the spirit of the game. Would I want to win a game in that manner? For me the answer is no.” Ben Stokes has had his say on THAT incident.#BBCCricket #Ashes pic.twitter.com/SqPKZ2ONkh — Henry Moeran (@henrymoeranBBC) July 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)