Sunil Narine scored his maiden century in T20 cricket and IPL against Rajasthan Royals at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. He opened the batting for KKR and went on to score a 49-ball century. Former Knight Manvinder Bisla shared a video featuring other former Knights Robin Uthappa, Brett Lee and Eoin Morgan who congratulated Sunil Narine on his maiden century. Fans loved how the former teammates have the same love for Narine and made the video viral on social media. Rinku Singh Explains Reason For Featuring as Impact Sub in Last Few Games After KKR vs RR IPL 2024 Match, Says He's Suffering From 'Niggle' (Watch Video).

Former KKR Cricketers Manvinder Bisla, Brett Lee, Robin Uthappa and Eoin Morgan Congratulate Sunil Narine

