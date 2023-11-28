Former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya has secured a trade move to Mumbai Indians ahead of the upcoming IPL 2024 which came as shock to the fans as this was a transfer that was totally unexpected. In a discussion for Oaktree Sports YouTube Channel over the transfer move of Hardik Pandya, former KKR director Joy Bhattacharjya has heavily criticised the move of Pandya. He has clearly indicated the transfer putting a question mark on the integrity of the system of IPL recruitment and contracts. Many fans agreed to his opinion and the video went viral. IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Returns To Mumbai Indians, Leaves Gujarat Titans.

Former KKR Director Joy Bhattacharjya Slams Hardik Pandya

🚨WATCH : Former #KKR Team Director Joy Bhattacharjya shares his OPINION on the high profile: Hardik Pandya trade. pic.twitter.com/U34PL5Qo6J — Knight Vibe (@KKRiderx) November 28, 2023

