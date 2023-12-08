With the IPL 2024 season approaching, franchises have now started making moves to re-organise their panel of support staffs and Punjab Kings have recruited Sanjay Bangar, their former coach as the head of cricket development of the franchise ahead of IPL 2024. Bangar became PBKS head coach in 2014 and led them to their best ever finish by reaching the final. Now after his coaching stint with RCB he returns to his former franchise. LLC 2023: Praveen Kumar Plays Down Gautam Gambhir-S Sreesanth Feud, Says ‘No Enmity, Bullets Haven’t Been Fired Either’.

Sanjay Bangar Returns to PBKS As Head of Cricket Development

We are delighted to announce the return of our sher, Sanjay Bangar as the new Head of Cricket Development at Punjab Kings. Mr. Bangar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization, and we are confident that under his leadership, our cricket development… pic.twitter.com/oDamatwpYg — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 8, 2023

