Defending champions Fortune Barishal beat Chittagong Kings in a high-scoring final of the Bangladesh Premier League 2024-25 by three wickets to clinch back-to-back titles. In the match, Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal, Kyle Mayers, and Towhid Hridoy shined bright in their chase of 195. Batting first, Chittagong Kings scored 194, thanks to stellar knocks from Khawaja Nafay, Parvez Hossain Emon, and Graham Clark. For, Kings Shoriful Islam shined with the ball, claiming four wickets, which went in vain. Durbar Rajshahi's Foreign Players Stranded In Dhaka Hotel After BPL Franchise Fails to Clear Salaries, Cricketers Yet To Receive Air Tickets to Fly Back Home: Report.

Fortune Barishal Win BPL 2024-25

