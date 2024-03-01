The title winning streak of Comilla Victorians is finally broken as Fortune Barishal defeat them by six wickets in the final to clinch the title of BPL 2024. Batting first, Comilla Victorians put up a score of 154 runs on the board which was a per score on the pitch. They made a tactical error by not sending Andre Russell early who remained unbeaten on 27 from 14 balls. Chasing it, Tamim Iqbal and Kyle Mayers played solid knocks and helped Barishal chase the target with a over remaining. Bangladesh National Cricket Team Unveils Striking New Jerseys in Grand Launch Ceremony (View Pics).

Fortune Barishal Win BPL 2024

