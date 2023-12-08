During the Chennai Braves vs New York Strikers Abu Dhabi T10 2023 match, Mohammad Amir went on to take a four-wicket haul to restrict the batting lineup of the Chennai Braves. Amir bowled a maiden over and took three wickets in the same over. This happened during the second over while the Chennai Braves were batting first. Amir first ran out Kobe Herft for a duck, followed by George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Charith Asalanka. Amir took his fourth wicket during the eighth over of the Chennai Braves innings. Abu Dhabi T10 2023: Mohammad Nabi Helps Bangla Tigers To Beat Chennai Braves; Delhi Bulls Lose Against Team Abu Dhabi.

