Talent always finds a way to opportunity and this time it has been found by a fourteen-year-old teenager from Gopalpora village in Kulgam District of Jammu and Kashmir named Sharik Yasir who got sold in the Indian Street Premier League 2024 auction to Bangalore Strikers. The Strikers bought him for a whopping price of 3.20 Lakh INR in the auction. The inaugural season of the Indian Street Premier League (ISPL) is set to kick off from March 6-15, 2024. IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders’ Main Pre-Season Camp To Begin From March 15.

