Full IPL 2026 Schedule Very Soon If Assembly Election Dates Are Announced Today, Says BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla (Watch Video)

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BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla (Rajiv Shukla) said that they will release the full schedule of IPL 2006 if the Election Commission announces the dates for assembly elections today, March 15. The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states and a Union Territory (UT) on Sunday. The poll body has convened a press conference at 4 PM today. Assembly elections are set to be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajeev Shukla said, "If the schedule is announced today, it will be a relief for us. We will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL...because Police deployment would be available only then. So, if the dates are announced today, we will be able to release the complete scheduled of IPL soon." Assembly Elections 2026: EC Likely To Announce Poll Schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Today.

We Will Be Able To Release the Complete Schedule of IPL, Says BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla

#WATCH | Delhi: On EC likely to announce election schedule for poll-bound states today, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla says, "If the schedule is announced today, it will be a relief for us. We will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL...because Police deployment… pic.twitter.com/w7xFJsJkfD — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026

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