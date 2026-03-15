Full IPL 2026 Schedule Very Soon If Assembly Election Dates Are Announced Today, Says BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla (Watch Video)
BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla stated that the full IPL 2026 schedule will be released if the Election Commission announces assembly election dates for five states today, March 15. The 4 PM announcement by ECI is crucial for coordinating police deployment and security logistics. The BCCI aims to finalise the tournament dates immediately following the EC briefing.
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BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla (Rajiv Shukla) said that they will release the full schedule of IPL 2006 if the Election Commission announces the dates for assembly elections today, March 15. The Election Commission is likely to announce the schedule of elections in poll-bound states and a Union Territory (UT) on Sunday. The poll body has convened a press conference at 4 PM today. Assembly elections are set to be held in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry. Speaking to news agency ANI, Rajeev Shukla said, "If the schedule is announced today, it will be a relief for us. We will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL...because Police deployment would be available only then. So, if the dates are announced today, we will be able to release the complete scheduled of IPL soon." Assembly Elections 2026: EC Likely To Announce Poll Schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry Today.
We Will Be Able To Release the Complete Schedule of IPL, Says BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla
#WATCH | Delhi: On EC likely to announce election schedule for poll-bound states today, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla says, "If the schedule is announced today, it will be a relief for us. We will be able to release the complete schedule of IPL...because Police deployment… pic.twitter.com/w7xFJsJkfD
— ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2026
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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).