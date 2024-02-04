Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock in the second innings of the India vs England second Test at Visakhapatnam as his century took India to a big total and thus the hosts could post a significant target infront of England in the fourth innings. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar was impressed with his performance and he shared a social media post calling it 'full of skill' and also congratulated him for getting his hundred which is his third century in International cricket and first batting at number three. Shubman Gill Terms Scoring Runs At Number Three As 'Important' and 'Satisfying' Following Century On IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 3.

Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Shubman Gill For His Sensational Century

This innings by Shubman Gill was full of skill! Congratulations on a well timed 100!#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/rmMGE6G2wA — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) February 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)