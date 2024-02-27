India sealed the five-match Test series against England by taking an unassailable 3-1 lead by winning the Test match in Ranchi. Both teams are going on a break following it and will has some time in their hands before the next match. Using the opportunity, Ravindra Jadeja visited MS Dhoni's farmhouse in Ranchi and clicked pictures infront of the gate. Jadeja shared the pictures later on Instagram with the caption 'Fun to pose as a fan in front of the legend’s house'. Fans loved the pictures and made it viral on social media. Ishan Kishan Returns to Cricket! Indian Wicketkeeper-Batter Spotted Playing For RBI in DY Patil T20 Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Ravindra Jadeja Clicks Picture in Front of MS Dhoni's Farmhouse

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)