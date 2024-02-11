India have lost yet another final against Australia and this time it is in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 which was hosted in South Africa. India had a fantastic campaign in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2024 specially in the semifinal against South Africa. But they failed to put up the same level of execution in the final and Australia, who were the dominant side in the final handed them a 79-run defeat. This is the second consecutive loss for India in a World Cup final across the senior and junior teams against the same oppositions. Hence, disappointed fans took to social media to share memes which went viral. Australia Win ICC Under-19 World Cup 2024, Beat India By 79 Runs in Final.

Losing to Australia in a World Cup Final. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rw2XcmTUdS — Sagar (@sagarcasm) February 11, 2024

After loosing to Australia in finals.. Indian U19 team to Senior team : #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/GHFFuV2fln — UmdarTamker (@UmdarTamker) February 11, 2024

Australia 🇦🇺 is one real obstacle in India’s quench for Title !!!#INDvsAUSfinal pic.twitter.com/KOCKKCpMe8 — AP (@AksP009) February 11, 2024

1 saal me 3 ICC finals ek hi country k against haarna pic.twitter.com/gSYHqr4p1s — Nish Navalkar (@YUVI_NISH) February 11, 2024

