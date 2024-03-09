India secured a dominant 4-1 series victory against England in the five-match Test series as they defeated the visitors by a huge margin of an innings and 64 runs at Dharamshala. It was a series memorable for the performance of the Indian youngsters like Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal. After the series win, captain Rohit Sharma shared a picture with the youngsters of his team with the caption 'Garden mein ghoomne wale bande'. Fans loved the picture and made it viral on social media. Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Player of the Series Award in IND vs ENG Test Series for Scoring 712 Runs in Nine Innings.

Rohit Sharma Shares Pic With Team India Youngsters

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Sharma (@rohitsharma45)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)