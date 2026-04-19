Head Coach Gautam Gambhir and Captain Suryakumar Yadav visited the Salangpur Hanuman Mandir on Sunday to offer prayers following India’s T20 World Cup 2026 triumph. The duo brought the silverware to the historic Gujarat shrine to express gratitude for the team’s success. Video footage from the temple shows the leaders of the 'Men in Blue' with priests performing a traditional 'aarti' with the trophy. This visit has become a significant cultural moment for fans celebrating India’s second consecutive world title. You can follow the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals Match Scorecard.

Gautam Gambhir, Suryakumar Yadav Visit Salangpur Hanuman Mandir

VIDEO | Indian T20 team captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir visit Salangpur Hanuman Mandir with the T20 World Cup trophy on Sunday. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/awTog746sP — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2026

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