Kolkata and West Bengal are celebrating the auspicious occasion of Bengali New Year on April 14, Sunday. Ahead of the high-voltage IPL 2024 match between KKR and LSG at the Eden Gardens, KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir addressed the media at the press conference on Saturday. After the match, he offered every journalist attending the press conference Kolkata's famous 'rosogolla' on the special occasion. He also shared a post extending greetings of 'Shubho Noboborsho' to fans. PBKS vs RR Memes Go Viral After Shimron Hetmyer Helps Rajasthan Royals Win Thriller Against Punjab Kings in IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir Extends Greetings of 'Shubho Noboborsho'

Gautam Gambhir Offers Sweets to Journalists

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kolkata Knight Riders (@kkriders)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)