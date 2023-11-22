The Indian Premier League side Kolkata Knight Riders took to social media on Wednesday, November 22, and announced that former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir will be joining them once again but as a mentor this time for the IPL 2024 season. He was mentoring Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 season. He previously was a player and captain for Kolkata Knight Riders for seven straight seasons. IPL 2024 Auction: Date, Venue, Team Purse and Other Details You Need To Know Ahead of Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event

Have a Look At the Announcement by KKR

Gautam Gambhir's Goodbye Message for Lucknow Super Giants

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)