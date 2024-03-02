Gautam Gambhir has decided to end his political career in a bid to focus on his 'upcoming cricket commitments with IPL 2024 just in the horizon. In a post on social media, Gambhir, who is BJP's representative in the East Delhi Constituency announced this development while thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. "I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind!" he wrote on 'X', formerly Twitter. Gambhir will be seen as a mentor of the Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir Leaves BJP

I have requested Hon’ble Party President @JPNadda ji to relieve me of my political duties so that I can focus on my upcoming cricket commitments. I sincerely thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Hon’ble HM @AmitShah ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the people. Jai Hind! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) March 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)