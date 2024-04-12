Gautam Gambhir visited the famous Kalighat temple in Kolkata ahead of the KKR vs LSG IPL 2024 match. The Kolkata Knight Riders' mentor spent some time in devotion at the popular temple. Several fans were also present to catch sight of the former Indian cricketer, who is a very popular face in this part of the city. In their last match, Kolkata Knight Riders suffered their first loss in IPL 2024 to Chennai Super Kings. Gambhir will face his old side, Lucknow Super Giants, when KKR take on KL Rahul and co on April 14. Virat Kohli Opens Up on On-Field Hugs With Naveen-ul-Haq and Gautam Gambhir During Promotional Event, Says ‘Tumhara Masala Khatam Hogaya’ (Watch Video).

Gautam Gambhir Visits Kalighat Temple

