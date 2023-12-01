BCCI announced Team India squad for South Africa ODI series on Thursday. Sai Sudharsan got his maiden call-up in the ODI squad rewarding for his good performances in the domestic cricket and IPL. Ravichandran Ashwin shared a post on social media expressing joy on the selection of Sai Sudharsan. In his post Ashwin mentioned, 'Wow Sai Sudarshan wow! Genuinely happy for a kid who has been chasing excellence and not left any stone unturned'. India Squads for South Africa Tour Announced: Rohit Sharma to Lead in Tests, Suryakumar Yadav in T20Is and KL Rahul in ODIs.

Ravi Ashwin Expresses Joy On Sai Sudharshan's Selection

Wow Sai sudarshan wow! Genuinely happy for a kid who has been chasing excellence and not left any stone unturned. 👏👏👏 Totally thrilled . Well done #TeamIndia — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) November 30, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)