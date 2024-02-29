Georgia Wareham saved a certain six with an acrobatic effort during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals match in WPL 2024 on February 29. This happened in the 11th over of the innings when Shafali Verma had played a massive shot off Nadine de Klerk in the deep mid-wicket fence. Wareham, who was patrolling the area, timed her jump to perfection and pulled the ball back into the ground and stopped it from going over the fence. What could have been a six ended up being just two runs. Shafali Verma Smashes Her Second Half-Century off WPL 2024, Achieves Feat During RCB-W vs DC-W Match.

Georgia Wareham Pulls off Acrobatic Effort Near Boundary

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)