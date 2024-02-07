Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury during India's loss against England in the 1st Test at Hyderabad. He got ruled out of the second Test match and is currently in rehab, trying to recover from his injury ahead of the third Test at his home ground Rajkot. Ahead of that, he shared a post on Instagram with his picture from the NCA and also provided an update on his health. In the caption, Jadeja wrote 'Getting better' #NCA. Virat Kohli's Leave Extended, Star Indian Cricketer Set to Miss Test Matches in Rajkot and Ranchi Against England: Report.

Ravindra Jadeja Provides Fitness Update Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

