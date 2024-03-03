Gujarat Giants look to get their first win of WPL 2024 as they face Delhi Capitals in their next encounter. After three games, Beth Mooney has finally won the toss and she has opted to bowl first. Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana misses out with injuries. Debutant Tarannum Pathan and a returning Veda Krishnamurthy replace them, Delhi Capitals also confirm that Marizanne Kapp and Minnu Mani miss out as well and Titas Sadhu is handed debut. Annabel Sutherland returns as well. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate.

GG-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

