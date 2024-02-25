Gujarat Giants display a poor batting performance against Mumbai Indians in their first match of the WPL 2024. After put in to bat first, GG-W never got off to a good start and kept losing wickets in regular intervals. Shabnim Ismail ran through their top order and Amelia Kerr dismissed the middle order pushing GG-W to 78/6. Kathryn Bryce and Tanuja Kanwar stitched a short partnership to take Gujarat Giants to a competitive total of 126. Shabnim Ismail scalped four wickets while Amelia Kerr has three beside her name. Fan Alleges Volunteers At M Chinnaswamy Stadium Forcefully Stopping Spectators from Waving Mumbai Indians Flags During GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Innings Update

