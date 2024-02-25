Mumbai Indians are back in action in the WPL 2024 taking on Gujarat Giants who will play their first match in the competition at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Considering the dew factor, MI-W captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and opted to bowl first. They have went unchanged from their last match while GG-W have many of their players debuting including Pheobe Litchfield, Veda Krishnamurthy, Kathryne Bryce and Lea Tahuhu. ‘I Used To Bat With a Coconut Branch’ Recalls Sajeevan Sajana, Whose Last-Ball Six Helped Mumbai Indians Win WPL 2024 Opener.

GG-W vs MI-W WPL 2024 Toss Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)