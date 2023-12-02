Chris Gayle seemed to have gotten a bit nostalgic as he shared a picture of a poster that featured the pictures of him, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, on his Instagram story. The trio featured for RCB from the years 2011 to 2017. The three dominated bowling attacks and led RCB to many famous victories during their time together at the franchise. Unfortunately, they were not able to win a trophy together. Taking to his Instagram, Gayle posted a story and wrote, "Give the ppl what they want.. RCB." Cameron Green Could Be Ideal Fit For RCB In the Middle-Order Power-Hitter Role, Believes Director of Cricket Mo Bobat.

