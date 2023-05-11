Cricketer Glen Maxwell and his wife Vini Raman are expecting a baby boy! Vini Raman took to Instagram to share the news of the pregnancy. Many celebrities, including Anushka Sharma, reacted to the pregnancy announcement and left lovely comments on the Instagram post. "Glenn & I are ecstatic to announce our rainbow baby is due September 2023 💙🐻," Vini wrote in the caption. She also added that the journey to get pregnant was not easy and sent her love and strength to other couples who are struggling with fertility or loss. What Is Rainbow Baby? Know Meaning and Origin of the Term as Glenn Maxwell's Wife Vini Raman Announces Pregnancy.

Here's Vini Raman's Instagram Post Announcing Pregnancy:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vini Maxwell (@vini.raman)

Here Are Some of the Comments on the Post:

Vini Raman Pregnancy Post (Photo Credits: Instagram)

