Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell recently got married to his longtime girlfriend Vini Raman. And now, the couple is set for TamBram wedding ceremony as well. Ahead of it, Vini shared pictures of Nalangu aka Haldi ceremony and tagged Maxwell in it. "What’s that saying? Happy wife happy life," wrote Vini in one of the pics. "A little glimpse into our intimate Nalangu/Haldi ceremony, wedding week has begun," the RCB cricketer's wife wrote in another pic.

